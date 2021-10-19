Barça: Umtiti cried in front of Laporta

In a difficult situation at FC Barcelona, ​​Samuel Umtiti (27) came out of his silence on Tuesday in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. The French central defender notably returned to a meeting with President Joan Laporta when he was pushed out last summer.

“It was a very important conversation for me, I needed to talk and clarify things, let the president know I’m fine, on top and want to help the club. (…) I said to the president that I was training hard, that I was good. He saw me well, playing good matches and asked me to prove, “said the former Lyonnais.





The conversation was moving for the 2018 world champion. “We talked about very hard themes and it was very intense. Did I cry? Yes, entrusted the Barcelonan. Because there are some subjects that I don’t talk about much but that are close to my heart. ” Despite this, coach Ronald Koeman still hasn’t given him a minute this season. Not to discourage Umtiti who does not plan to leave (see the short of 10:19).

by Romain Rigaux on 10/19/2021 at 10:47 am




