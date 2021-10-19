Barrel of oil, transport, taxes… What does the price of a full tank of fuel consist of?

Prices at the pump soar and politicians panic. How to lower motorists’ bills? What lever to play on? Before identifying solutions, we must start by knowing how the price of a full tank of fuel breaks down. Here is, by way of example, how the 67 euros for a full unleaded (SP95) are distributed allowing you to drive on board, for example, a Peugeot 208, the best-selling new car in France over the first six months of 2021, according to L’Argus.

1 On a full 67 euros, nearly 40 euros in taxes

First thing to know: almost 60% of the price is made up of taxes, as shown in the graph below based on data from the French Union of Petroleum Industries (Ufip). When you pay 67 euros to fill your 95-unleaded petrol tank, you therefore pay the State 39 euros in taxes (58.2% of the price).

In green on the graph, the most important of these taxes is called the tdomestic axis of consumption on energy products (TICPE). It represents almost 28 euros (27.87 euros) of the bill. And it is extremely valuable for the French budget:a TICPE is in fact the fourth revenue of the State after VAT, income tax and corporate tax, specifies the Knowledge of Energies foundation.

Little curiosity: his amount varies depending on fuel type. TICPE “is fixed by product according to their use (fuels or fuels), explains the Ministry of Finance. The determination of its rate is voted each year in the finance law. “

Historically, successive governments have applied a more incentive tax for diesel than for gasoline. But from 2015, the executive chose to gradually converge these two taxes. To this TICPE, we must add VAT, which has the particularity, for fuels, to apply both to the price excluding tax of our full tank (in purple), but also to the amount of TICPE (in yellow), explains Ufip.

2 Around 22 euros of fuel

A third of the bill is equivalent to the price of fuel leaving the refinery. Or an amount of 22 euros out of the 67 euros paid for your unleaded 95.

What does the price of fuel depend on at that time, before it goes to service stations? Technical production costs, but also Crude oil prices on international markets, which vary according to supply and demand, further details on the Connaissance des energies site. However, these prices per barrel of oil rebounded sharply this fall under the effect of the global economic recovery and the still limited supply of certain producing countries. And this increase largely explains the surge in prices at the pump.





But you also have to take into account the cost of refining, that is, the transformation of crude oil into fuel suitable for your vehicle. “THERefining costs depend mainly on consumer demand and the capacity of refiners to meet this demand “, still exhibits the site Knowledge of energies. “For example, the increase in demand for certain distillates or the evolution of the technical specifications of certain products can lead to an increase in the cost of refining (…) In May 2018, the cost of refining accounted for 4.6% of the pump price of SP95 gasoline and 5.5% of that of diesel.“

3 From 6 to 7 euros for transport and distribution

There remain the costs of transport and distribution, which represent, according to Ufip, 8.9% of the price of SP95 gasoline, and 10.3% of that of diesel. Or, for a full tank of 67 euros, respectively 6 euros for unleaded and 6.90 euros for diesel.

Once refined, the fuel must in fact be transported to one of the 203 storage depots present in hexagonal France and Corsica, then in the tanks of some 10,000 service stations, more than half of which belong to mass distribution.

As French hypermarkets are engaged in a price war on fuel, of which they are making a lead product, transport-distribution costs are rather lower than in other European countries such as Italy or the Netherlands. , where the situation is less competitive.

The president of the Leclerc centers, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, also said Monday, October 18. on RTL that its stores “only had one or two cents [de marge] under the foot “. “I wanted to underline it saying: we sell without margin until the end of the month. And so, if it continues to increase, the leeway, it is not with us, it is with you [le gouvernement]“, launched the media boss, referring to the taxes collected by the State on each liter of fuel sold.