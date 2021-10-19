Bartomeu regrets the departure of Lionel Messi from PSG

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Almost two months after his arrival, Lionel Messi continues to spill a lot of ink. Josep Maria Batomeu, former president of FC Barcelona, ​​returned to the initial desires of the Pulga. “I fought for Messi to stay, very strong, in the summer of 2020, and he wanted to leave. He wanted to go and I asked him where he wanted to go. He did not know. I told him to tell me when he would know it, because if he wanted to be like Xavi and Iniesta, who went to play in Qatar and Japan, we would understand and we would pay tribute to him, but he did not know where he wanted to go ”, declared the former president of FC Barcelona at the microphone of Esport 3.

Josep Maria Bartomeu then added that he did not understand the Argentine’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, seen as a rival. “I couldn’t allow Leo to go to a Barça rival in the Champions League and neither could I allow him to leave because the Messi-Barça and Barça-Messi story was a unique story, that of best player in the world. For me, he is a legend and I would have liked that in Europe, he retired to Barça. Letting him go this summer was not a good decision, but that’s my opinion, ”he explained.



