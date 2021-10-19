Benjamin Castaldi lets go: his slightly vulgar response to Michel Cymes

This Monday, October 18, 2021, Michel Cymes attacked Benjamin Castaldi, after the latter criticized his new show. On the Touche plateau not at my post, the columnist spoke again and tackled the star of France 2.

The tension is at its height! While Benjamin Castaldi laughed at the bad audiences of the new show of Michel cymes, Vitamin C, the latter replied to the microphone of Sud Radio. Angry, the former doctor explained: “If people I admire a lot like Nagui, Arthur who are big names in animation, criticized me, it would affect me. There is Benjamin Castaldi. I’ll tell you where all this allergy you’re talking about came from.“Finally, he added:”One day, we both participated in Top Gear. He thinks he’s a great racing driver, but I had a better time than him … Since then, it has driven him crazy, he has even been spoofed within Touche not at my post by his boyfriends. Benjamin Castaldi, it amuses him. Good. If I had him in front of me, I would just want to tell him that first you have to look in your rearview mirror to see what you have done to allow yourself to criticize others. And I don’t eat from anyone’s hand to live on. I think he should calm down and he should forget that I exist.“

On the set of Do not touch My TV, Benjamin Castaldi exclaimed: “He was injured eh! I forgot I did that, he thinks I have something to beat knowing that he did a better time than me, I don’t give a fuck! Frankly, I didn’t like him, but now I know why I don’t like him. It really is a bullet hole!“Wishing to defend his friend, Jean-Michel Maire launched:”I’m sorry, when Benjamin looks in his rearview mirror, he is still much more successful than Michel Cymes!“

Benjamin Castaldi: “Michel Cymes, I’m going to tell you the coconut truth!”

After Cyril Hanouna defended his columnist, the latter added: “What is a bit silly is that in the show there were several columnists, I do not know who attacked him on the Covid, and I said: ‘No, at the time all the world said anything and everything ‘, I defended him and we attacked him only on TV and excuse me … Michel Cymes, I’m going to tell you the truth coco! When we make shows that never exceed a million, that we chain them, that we flop on flop, flop on flop, we can ask ourselves the question, who protects him at France 2? And it’s true that he calls his show Vitamin C, me, I advise him to call it Thermometer, at least I would know where to put it!“

Obviously not a fan of Michel Cymes, Emilie Lopez said: “Me, I was on set and the worst part is that it was funny what Benjamin did! At some point, I don’t know, take a supo my cat, relax! You have to relax, he talks about Top Gear, everyone does not care, and he’s there, we feel he’s super bitter … It’s not our fault that he doesn’t get good audiences! Question yourself!“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge