Benzema and her clan are tired of the sextape affair!

In recent days, the sextape affair which involved two players from the France team, Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema, has come back to the fore. The Versailles Criminal Court will indeed dive back into this case for three days from Wednesday, without any certainty that a decision will be rendered in the wake. In the meantime, it is the annoyance that prevails on the side of his clan.

Guest of RMC last night, his former agent Karim Djaziri, who remains close to KB9, assured Karim Benzema was tired of seeing this case regularly return to the table. “This case is behind him. He’s fed up. It’s like with the Zahia case: for five years he was dragged through the mud so that the prosecutor ended up saying ‘in view of the document which clears Mr. Benzema, I wonder what he’s doing in this case’ . There we will see, it’s the same. “

His advisers are awaiting release

Same story with its representatives. “The proceedings against Karim Benzema for complicity in attempted blackmail are absurd and I expect this trial to be carried out”, announces one of his lawyers, Sylvain Cormier. “There is no material element that directly involves Mr. Benzema apart from an extremely late and non-spontaneous feeling on the part of the complainant (Mathieu Valbuena). The referral of Mr. Benzema to court is quite incomprehensible. It is obvious that he must be released from the heads of the prosecution, ”assures his side Me Antoine Vey.



