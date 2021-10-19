Betclic Élite: LNB TV, a digital platform that could still be improved

This year, to see Asvel, Monaco, Paris or Limoges in the Championship from home, it’s as easy as a click on the Internet. Since the release of television rights last year, after the end of the Altice contract, the National League has put LNB TV online for free, which allows you to follow all the matches of the Betclic Elite and Pro B from your sofa. They are filmed via an automated camera system and are all commented on.