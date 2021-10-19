Betclic Élite: LNB TV, a digital platform that could still be improved

This year, to see Asvel, Monaco, Paris or Limoges in the Championship from home, it’s as easy as a click on the Internet. Since the release of television rights last year, after the end of the Altice contract, the National League has put LNB TV online for free, which allows you to follow all the matches of the Betclic Elite and Pro B from your sofa. They are filmed via an automated camera system and are all commented on.
Better than nothing, but far from being qualitative and meeting the demands of the fans. With the closed door imposed in theaters in the fall of 2020, some clubs have decided to invest in professional production (multicameras, slow motion, etc.). The Chorale de Roanne, a small elite budget, has made the effort and decided to continue the experience this season, despite the public’s return to the Hall Vacheresse, and offers on Chorale TV a quality product with three commentators on place and interviews, all at a low cost.
“ It’s around 3,000 euros per game. It’s a certain budget anyway, but we cover it with partners, notes the president of the Choir, Emmanuel Brochot. We have interesting repercussions in terms of image and communication. And I am convinced that this does not prevent the filling of the room. “
“There is both emulation and reluctance. But the idea is to produce more matches with cameras, to improve quality ”
The Roanne example is relatively isolated. This season, many clubs which feared a shortfall in theaters have backed down and are content with automated images, most often unattractive except for die-hard fans. “ The production level has dropped this season. There is no consideration of the quality of the product and the customer’s pleasure. It’s a shame to see clubs like Asvel and Monaco contenting themselves with an automated image system at home. “, regrets Benoît Dujardin, of Momentum productions.
“ There is both emulation and reluctance. But the idea is to produce more matches with cameras, to improve the quality “, supports Michel Mimran, the general manager of the LNB, who specifies that after three days of Betclic Élite, the meeting Boulogne-Levallois – Monaco (108-81) of October 5 achieved the best score of audience with “ 10,425 unique users “ and that Limoges, Asvel and Monaco, unsurprisingly, are the most attractive clubs on the platform.