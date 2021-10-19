beware of the infox which suggests that everyone can monitor your messages

Alerts are circulating virally on social networks, questioning the security of your private information on Whatsapp messaging, which has built its reputation on data protection

Spelling mistakes, improbable addresses, some messages received on social networks immediately make it possible to unmask a malicious channel. Others are better built and can mislead you, cause you to be suspicious, even panic.

Recently, alarming content may appear on your screens, relayed by a contact, on Whatsapp messaging, explains the newspaper Le Parisien.

“WhatsApp changed privacy settings last night without warning. This means that all the groups you are in are now open to everyone ”. Clearly, your private discussion groups, a widely used function on the application, would be accessible to anyone, and by that very fact, your contacts, your content… Information disseminated massively since the giant breakdown of Facebook and its subsidiaries , of which Whatsapp is one.





No intruders

“The rumor also plays on the recent attempts of the Facebook group app to modify its general conditions of use”, according to the daily which contacted the American giant: “The parameters of your private life have not changed. You and only you can modify them, ”he reassured, without denying the malevolence of this channel.

However, there is a manipulation to be done to ensure the security and confidentiality of its settings, an operation added by … Whatsapp in 2019 to guarantee the filtering of invitations, for which here is the user guide:

In settings: Account> Privacy> Groups. Several choices are then available: Everyone, No filter, My contacts from the address book or My contacts except.