Big surprise in the Lakers’ 5 for the season ?!

As the Lakers kick off their season this Tuesday night against the Warriors, we’ll get a surprise in the 5 no matter what. But for the rest of the year, Frank Vogel would have expected some upheavals.

After a completely failed pre-season, the Lakers will have to reassure themselves on Tuesday night. LeBron James’ teammates will be reunited with the Warriors, to whom they have lost twice in recent weeks. Confidence level, difficult to find a worse opponent, even if like Russell Westbrook, the Angelinos aren’t really worried about their form.

However, on the side of the fans, we can naturally harbor some doubts. There are a lot of new players, which means it will take time to reach your full potential. To all this, we must also talk about injuries, since they have been quite significant since the recovery.





A surprise guest alongside LeBron this season

With 3 players absent tomorrow against the Warriors, even if nothing is done, Vogel knows he will have to tinker. We can also add the packages of Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker, both in the infirmary for several weeks. A problem according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, who says that the second city could claim a place in the 5.

He is by far the most important player in a rather old team. The Lakers have kept him for $ 30.8 million over three years, preferring him to Alex Caruso, and the coaches have even discussed the idea of ​​getting him into the starting 5 this season.

Of course, that won’t be the case tomorrow night, when the Lakers go to meet the Dubs. THT has been operated on and will be forfeited for weeks or more than a month at this time. A blow for the young player, who clearly needs playing time to develop. Its potential remains quite mysterious.

Some see him become a star, others believe that the Crimson and Gold should have kept Alex Caruso, who already makes the Bulls happy in Illinois. Only time will tell who’s right, but Horton-Tucker can get special. Hoping that the wounds will quickly become a thing of the past.

We are heading for a surprise in the Lakers’ 5, with the future integration of Talen Horton-Tucker. Proof that the leaders believe in him, even if he will have to answer on the floor. To get an opinion, it will be necessary to wait until his return.