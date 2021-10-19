big worry for Neymar before OM?

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

PSG in panic over Neymar’s future after a statement from the latter? In any case, this is what the Brazilian media UOL is saying. The PSG star who hinted he could end his career after the 2022 World Cup is said to have driven Leonardo mad. And for good reason Neymar extended his contract in Paris until 2025 last May. The sporting director of PSG would have even called his number 10 to find out what he really planned to do in the future.

A sentence taken out of context?

Also according to UOL, Neymar’s entourage would have judged that the sentence would have been taken out of context and declared after returning to the painful episode of the 2014 World Cup where Neymar was unable to participate in the semi-final against Germany lost (1-7) because injured. While Neymar seemed to be getting his head out of the water after being criticized for his state of form, not sure that this behind-the-scenes affair on his future will please the Parisian leaders at the dawn of a capital week before the reception in Leipzig and the trip to Marseille for the Clasico

Divulgação de fala sobre última Copa irritou estafe de Neymar e gerou crisis https://t.co/IGx8g7zrvs

– UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) October 17, 2021