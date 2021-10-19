Bill Gates: inappropriate behavior singled out in 2008

Tiksa Negeri via Reuters Bill Gates’ inappropriate behavior pointed out as early as 2008 (Photo by Bill Gates taken in July 2014 by REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri)

MICROSOFT – The co-founder and former boss of Microsoft, Bill Gates, whose final departure from the group in 2020 followed the revelation of an affair 20 years ago with an employee, had already been lectured in 2008 after emails judged inappropriate for a female staff member.

According to information from Wall Street Journal, confirmed to AFP by a spokeswoman for Microsoft, executives of the group made aware of these emails had told Bill Gates that they were inappropriate and that it had to stop.





Promise not to start over

Then full-time employee and president of Microsoft, Bill Gates had flirted with the employee by email and invited her to meet him outside of work. Bill Gates had admitted the facts and promised not to do it again, according to the Wall Street Journal. The board, which had been informed of these contacts by e-mail, had not taken any action.

″ Apart from confirming that the information of the Wall Street Journal are fair, Microsoft has nothing else to add, ”a spokesperson for the IT group told AFP on Monday (October 18th).

Bill Gates stepped down in 2008 and remained a member of Microsoft’s board of directors until March 2020. The former Microsoft boss, one of the richest men in the world, and his wife Melinda have announced their divorce. last May, after 27 years of marriage.

