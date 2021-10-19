Bitcoin October 18, 2021 – History on the Move

Bitcoin (BTC) waiting for a new ATH – This week will see a historic event for Bitcoin with the launch of a first exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Bitcoin futures. New historic prices in the coming days to mark this defining week for Bitcoin?

Last resistance ahead of new ATHs: strong support at $ 60,000 for Bitcoin

Bitcoin momentarily loses the $ 60,000 late yesterday evening, October 17, 2021. The bulls aggressively bought the dips in the range of $ 59,000- $ 60,000. Bitcoin returns to $ 60,000 and rises above $ 62,660 on Bitfinex today, October 18, 2021. It is trading at $ 61,257 at the time of writing, and is currently recording a 3.1% daily gain.

Can we expect new all-time highs this week for Bitcoin? Trader Rekt Capital defines the area around $ 62,500- $ 63,500 as the last resistance Bitcoin has to break “before the price finds”.

Publication of Rekt Capital – Source: Twitter

First Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States: the start of a new bullish rally

This resistance could give way tomorrow, with the launch of the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures contracts in the United States who could be at the origin a feeling of bullish euphoria in the markets. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange from October 19, 2021 under the ticker BITO. The application for registration of this ETF as well as that of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF was accepted on October 15, 2021 by the US SEC.





ProShares CEO Michael Sapir discussed the launch years of the first exchange-traded funds that made history :

“BITO will continue the legacy of ETFs that provide investors with convenient and liquid access to an asset class. We remember 1993 for the first ETF on stocks, 2002 for the first ETF on bonds and 2004 for the first ETF on gold. We will remember 2021 for the first ETF linked to cryptocurrencies ”

The SEC finally stops playing the clock on ETF applications. This first Bitcoin futures ETF shows an opening of the Commission to cryptocurrencies. This long-awaited ETF, however, could be both a blessing and a curse for the BTC markets.

