Boursorama Banque is back with a new special offer for 24 hours only

Boursorama Banque is renewing its 24H Prime operation, which provides a welcome bonus of up to 130 euros. This offer concerns account openings with a bank card and is only valid today.

Boursorama online banking is setting off again today for a new ephemeral promotional period with the 24-hour PRIME special offer. This event allows you, by opening an account with them, to obtain a maximum of 130 euros in premium. We give you all the details in this article.

What does an account with Boursorama Banque offer?

No account maintenance fees, but with conditions

Google Pay and Apple Pay compatibility

Zero payment fees abroad

Today only, the Prime 24H event allows you to obtain up to 130 euros for opening an account with a bank card. Remember to use the code PINKDAY130 to benefit from this offer, which is only valid for new customers.

An online bank for all budgets

Boursorama Banque is a subsidiary of Société Générale and benefits from all the experience of a large French bank while having its own vision of online banking. The first advantage concerns the tariffs with in particular free offers (Welcome and Ultim) which require only one use of the card at least once a month to remain so. The other advantage concerns travelers, card payments and cash withdrawals from ATMs have no fees. In addition, the cards offered are also free depending on income or the initial deposit amount, which is also mandatory when opening the account. Obviously the most interesting offer is the Ultim Metal offer which for 9.99 euros per month offers the highest level of VISA insurance as well as much more advantageous withdrawal and payment limits.

An application acting as a banking advisor

The Boursorama Banque application is very easy to learn and offers the essentials in order to easily manage your accounts. On the functional side, it is possible to display or send your bank details, to make transfers and monitor your expenses. These are still displayed after 24 hours on your account. There is also an automatic categorization of the account’s financial operations (food, fuel, leisure). This is rather precise and allows you to better manage your budget on a daily basis. Its big practical advantage is that it is compatible with Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paylib and Samsung Pay systems.





How to open an account and take advantage of the offer?

At Boursorma, it is possible to open an account from the bank’s web platform or directly from the mobile application. In both cases, the supporting documents to be provided are the same and if everything is in hand, it only takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete all the procedures. The information provided are: address, city of birth, IBAN (of his regular bank), a photo of the two-sided identity card or passport, professional information, annual income and the choice or not of domiciliation of income with Boursorama. In some cases, other information must be provided depending on your answers.

Regarding the premium, the first 50 euros are paid into the account once it is effectively opened. You will then receive 30 or 80 € depending on the card chosen: 30 euros for the Visa Welcome card, 80 euros for the Visa Ultim card.

The process is therefore quick and simple, but then you have to be patient. During our Boursorama online banking test, about twenty days elapsed between the time of online registration, receipt of the identifiers, then the bank card with the codes. However, everything is operational after that.

Our online bank comparator

In order to discover the competition of Boursorama Banque, we invite you now to use our comparator of the best online banks.