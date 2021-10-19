Brent oil: black gold prices reach levels not seen since 2014

(BFM Bourse) – The structural imbalance in the oil market, exacerbated by the new surge in coal and gas prices as well as by a still limited supply of OPEC +, is reflected in a further increase in crude prices, including barrels are traded at an unprecedented level since the end of 2014.

For the same evils, the same consequences. Faced with the structural deficit on the oil market, between a rapidly spreading supply and still limited demand, prices remain naturally upward. While the two world references of crude (oil directly from the operation of a well) that are Brent and WTI had already completed their 6th and 8th consecutive week of increase respectively on Friday, the latter have reached new multi-year records this Monday. A barrel of Texan “light sweet crude” for delivery in November gained 0.92% to 82.5 dollars around 3:15 p.m., after having crossed 83 dollars in the morning for the first time since November 2014, when North Sea Brent for the month of December clusters 0.5% to 85.6 dollars.

At issue this Monday, fears that the easing of travel restrictions to several countries, such as the United States or Southeast Asia, will further widen the imbalance on the oil market. Because logically while the aviation sector is recovering, “the demand for kerosene increases” notes Avtar Sandu, analyst at Phillip Futures.

New surge in coal prices



Another factor that pushed up oil prices in the first Asian exchanges: coal. “Hong Kong coal futures jumped 9% this morning, meaning energy scarcity is back to being a priority for Chinese investors,” fueling the rise in black gold prices notes Jeffrey Halley , analyst at Oanda. And “since there is no indication that this shortage will soon abate, and that the rest of North Asia and Europe are competing for scarce energy resources, particularly gas, the environment for oil prices remains constructive “(understand” bullish “) adds the expert.





Even a release of US or Chinese strategic reserves would, in his opinion, only bring “temporary relief” to the market. Jeffrey Halley thus sees the barrel of Brent reach 90 dollars soon, threshold from which he expects “that the pressure on OPEC + goes up several notches from the White House”.

“Not a winter shock”



While prices could be corrected in the coming weeks given the “huge weight of speculative long positions in futures”, they would remain short according to Jeffrey Haley, given the solid fundamentals of oil. A view shared by Damien Courvalin, the head (French) of energy research and senior strategist in raw materials of Goldman Sachs, according to which the prices “could remain at higher levels in the years to come”. “This is not a temporary winter shock as could be the case for gas. It is in fact the start of a significant rise in oil prices,” he said in the statement. CNBC’s “Street Signs” show.

The oil market is in “the longest deficit we have seen in decades”, and demand will continue to exceed supply in the winter, he added, pointing to the lack of upstream investment in the oil market. offer – a finding also made on several occasions by Benjamin Louvet, commodities manager at Ofi Asset Management.

Bloomberg reports that Opec + has (once again) failed to pump enough oil to meet production targets, missing the 15% target in September, after 16% in August and 9% in July according to sources within the enlarged cartel, also appear worrying. Just like the marked slowdown in Chinese growth, the world’s largest importer of black gold.

