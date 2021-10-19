Bruce Toussaint announces the death of his mother, victim of a heart attack in the middle of the street

Tuesday, October 19, Bruce Toussaint seized his Twitter account to thank the people who intervened to try to resuscitate his mother, victim of a heart attack in the middle of the street. A nice gesture, the outcome of which was unfortunately not the happiest.

It is a terrible ordeal that Bruce toussaint currently going through. Usually very responsive on social networks for current affairs, it is a heartbreaking message that the journalist posted on Tuesday, October 19 in the early morning to thank the firefighters and the Samu de Paris, as well as the police of the 15th arrondissement. , revealing in passing a sad news: the death of his mother. These professionals are indeed “intervened yesterday very quickly” to try to revive the journalist’s mother, “victim of a heart attack in the middle of the street“.

“In vain…“, he said, hinting that his mother had not survived the stroke. “Your kindness and your professionalism warmed my heart in this ordeal”, specified Bruce toussaint, who officiates on BFMTV, and has established himself for a few years as a formidable journalist. On this sad day, it is not yet certain that he will take the air, he who had already, a few weeks earlier, excused Stéphane Tapie, guest of his show, who had canceled after the disappearance of his father Bernard, occurred the day before. Discreet about his private life, the journalist has already mentioned his mom during a few interviews, as in 2016 in a portrait dedicated to him Release, in which he revealed that she was an accountant.

Bruce Toussaint attached to his mother’s roots

TO South West, he had even confided to have a particular attachment to the Dordogne, in particular to Rouffignac, where his mother was from. “His family of Spanish immigrants settled in this village in the late 1930s. Until adulthood, I spent all my vacations there. That’s where I got married.”, he had thus revealed. As a beautiful tribute to his mother, who has now disappeared under sad circumstances. In this ordeal, Bruce toussaint will undoubtedly be able to count on the support of his teams, but also of his relatives, including his wife, a literary journalist at RFI met in journalism school with whom he had two children.

