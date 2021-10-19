Bruce Toussaint, his mother who died “in the middle of the street”

Tuesday morning October 19, the journalist from BFMTV announced the sad news on Twitter. He thanked the firefighters and the SAMU in Paris.

“Thank you to the firefighters and SAMU of Paris and the police of the 15th district who intervened very quickly yesterday to try to revive my mother, victim of a heart attack in the middle of the street. In vain… Your kindness and your professionalism warmed my heart in this ordeal. ”

Usually on BFMTV from 9 a.m. on the news program The Toussaint live, the host posted a message on his Twitter account this morning. He announced the death of his mother, victim of a heart attack in the streets of Paris, yesterday afternoon.

THANK YOU @PompiersParis @samudeparis and the 15th district police @prefpolice who intervened very quickly yesterday to try to revive my mother, victim of a heart attack in the middle of the street.

In vain…

Your kindness and your professionalism warmed my heart in this ordeal.

– Bruce Toussaint (@Bruce_Toussaint) October 19, 2021

Despite the tragedy, the journalist spent at Canal +, France 5 or Europe 1 took advantage of this message to thank the emergency services and the police of the 15th arrondissement of Paris who tried to save “in vain” his late mother.

Since its publication, Bruce Toussaint has received the support of many Internet users and colleagues. Her former colleague at Europe 1, Hélène Zelany: “So sorry for you my dear Bruce, I send you all my friendly thoughts and I hug you hard”. Or the former chronicler of M6 and C8 Jean-Philippe Doux: “Courage Bruce! So moved to read your message of thanks despite the injustice of life ”.

In mourning, Bruce Toussaint did not provide this morning the presentation of his show on BFMTV, the journalist was replaced by Perrine Storme who usually hosts every Saturday and Sunday morning, on channel 15 and live radio on RMC, the program First weekend.

