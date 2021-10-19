but where do winter tires come from?





The winter tire immediately brings to mind studded tires, like those used in rallying in the 1970s. Studded tires appeared in 1961, mainly in Finland. Less than ten years later, the studded tire saw its use reduced and then banned due to the destruction of asphalt. The first winter tires were already studless, but rubber technology had not yet produced the so-called “contact” envelopes. You have to go get the winter tire where you need it most: the far north.

Ensure the transport of goods In northern regions, snow and ice are present for a long time. On snow-covered roads in poor condition, it is not easy to move goods. So, in 1934, Suomen Gummitehdas Osakeyhtiö, ancestor of the tire manufacturer Nokian Tires, presented the first winter tire model, the Kelirengas, in Finland. Followed by the Hakkapeliitta in 1936 for passenger cars. Around the same time in the United States, Goodyear was building prototypes of winter tires while studying artificial rubber.



Different technologies The first Nokian auto tires for passenger cars had, among other things, a heavily sculpted tread at the corners, to help get out of deep snow or mud. Conditions in central Europe were not so extreme; then, an Austrian brand, Semperit, released the Goliath in 1936, characterized by zigzag grooves. At Continental, studies began in the 1940s. They ended up with M + S 14 (Matsch + Schnee, for mud and snow).

Increasingly important rubber quality In 1953, cars equipped with M + S Continental climbed the Gotthard Pass as a world premiere. The next step is the radial winter tire. Michelin launched its X M + S in 1968; it will be the world’s first winter tire.

At the start of the 80s, history accelerates when the Continental Thermogum arrives, with a mixture of gums resistant to very low temperatures, and the X M + S 100 from Michelin, based on a large number of rubber blocks that improve the stability of the car and reduce the braking distance. At Bridgestone, we used multicell technology: microbubbles on the surface of the tread absorb water from the surface while acting as suction cups.