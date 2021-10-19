call for vigilance in the face of the resurgence of scams by “false brokers”

The French association of financial companies (ASF) identified 2,038 frauds for an amount of approximately 43 million euros between 2018 and 2020.

The French association of financial companies (ASF), which represents the specialized financing trades, sounded the alarm on Monday in the face of “the resurgence of scams by fake brokers“.

Read alsoInternet scams: crooks have a sense of news

Fraud by bogus brokers does not know the crisis: from 2018 to 2020, ASF member institutions identified 2,038 frauds for an amount of approximately 43 million euros “, according to a press release from the association. The approach is well established: consumers, holders of one or more consumer loans are canvassed by a so-called “Specialist broker” who promises them to obtain a buyback offer at a very attractive rate, explains the ASF.





The crooks are actually looking to collect “the personal data of the potential borrower that they will then reuse to take out a loan with another institution on their behalf“. “The consumer then finds himself indebted for an additional credit even though his old credits are not reimbursed.», Warns the ASF.

Read alsoFinancial scams: regulators reiterate their call for vigilance

The association recalls in particular that funds received from a financial institution should never be transferred to anyone and that it is preferable to favor direct contact with the lending institution. The Autorité des marchés financiers also continues to warn savers against the various scams that are taking place on financial products or services and to remind people of the necessary checks before investing.