Canal +, Netflix and others shut down a pirate platform

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) grouping together companies like Netflix or Canal + has succeeded in its fight against the Electro TV Sat platform, broadcasting from Morocco the content of a large number of pay channels.

The rights holders score a point against the pirates. The ACE announced yesterday that it had put an end to the Electro TV Sat streaming platform, which sold illegal content distribution equipment by IPTV, which allowed access to 6,000 channels and 200,000 films and series in a completely secure manner. make illegal. The principle was simple: on its website, the platform then sold a box similar to an Apple TV and thus allowed, for a hundred euros per year, access to almost all of the content broadcast on pay channels.





The Electro TV Sat website mainly targeted a French-speaking audience with nearly 90,000 visitors each month to its site and its closure following the actions of rights holders is a first in Morocco. At the start of the year, IPTV Akfasat, which provided continuous access to 3,500 channels and operated in Tunisia, was also closed by the group of companies. The platform has since been closed and now redirects to an ACE page indicating the means to legally watch the coveted content.

#Piracy The CANAL + Group is pleased with a successful operation by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), of which it has been a member since 2020, and which announces that it has ended the activities of the very popular pirated content platform Electro TV Sat in Morocco . #IpTV – CANAL + Group (@canalplusgroupe) October 18, 2021

Piracy is therefore still very present with multiple forms on French territory. It is in this perspective that the government has launched a law strengthening the fight against piracy in France, with the creation of Arcom, but also a whole arsenal of devices aimed at solving this problem. As a reminder, in France in 2019, 12 million people watched pirate content, which represents a shortfall estimated at 1 billion euros.