Canary Islands: visualize the extent of the damage caused by the volcano of La Palma – #Dataspot

1,800 hectares of ravaged landscape

The lava river continues to engulf everything in its path. In one month, an area of ​​nearly 762 hectares was covered by the viscous mass and ash. The equivalent of 1,000 football fields. The damage is all the more important as the eruption is qualified as Strombolian by scientists: it alternates explosive phases and effusive phases (a greater production of lava).

Gif display problem? Click here

For the small island of La Palma, the damage is substantial: 1% of its territory is enveloped in black flow. The landscape of the island is turned upside down. The eruption even created a delta of lava in the ocean on September 29. Falling from a cliff, it solidified on contact with water, to create a kind of peninsula. This advance already exceeds 40 hectares. An area that has become dangerous for boats: if the mound is visible on the surface, it is difficult to know how far the flow will spread underwater.

Module display problem? Click here

2,500 buildings destroyed

More than 1,500 buildings have already been destroyed, buried under the lava, according to an estimate by the Spanish expert company Valmesa. There are farms, residences, businesses, but also schools and health centers. The property value gone up in smoke is currently estimated at 266 million euros. Among the notable destruction, an 812 m2 house, dating from 1999 and estimated at 1.5 billion euros. Or another, 787 m2 and costing 959,000 euros.

Map display problem? Click here

More than 7,000 of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants had to be evacuated. Margaretha and Luis, 80 and 90, are among them. They sleep today in a small boat of 6.5m2, in the port of Tazacorte. “We took a few things and settled in. “

What they were able to take with them is basic: a radio, a small fridge and a computer connected to the Internet. “We went out with what we had on us when the police arrived and said ‘You have to leave now, right away’,” Luis recalls. No one can tell them when they can find their home. They do not even know if they will be able to see her again one day: the village of Todoque is almost completely razed from the map by the lava flow.

3 56 km of roads cut

Many communication routes were cut off by the lava flow: roads, highways … You sometimes have to make a long detour to get back to your point of arrival. For example, the inhabitants of Las Manchas take up to 30 minutes longer to reach the capital, Santa Cruz de la Palma.

The toll of destroyed infrastructure is already estimated at 400 million euros by the government of the Canary Islands. Accessibility difficulties also have consequences for tourism: travelers give up their reservations. However, we were approaching high season on the island.

Map display problem? Click here

4,230 hectares of crops affected

“It makes you want to throw in the towel,” blows Pedro Antonio Sanchez, showing the volcanic ash covering his bananas. To date, 230 hectares of crops – mostly bananas – have been affected by the lava. Bananas are one of the main treasures of the Spanish island of La Palma. This represents 50% of its GDP. But the damage could be even more colossal: crops that are not affected by lava may have been affected by ash fallout.

Module display problem? Click here

A black “sand” which is almost impossible to remove from the fruit and which damages them during handling, transport and packaging. “It’s worse than a pest, worse than a disease because it damages” the bananas, rants the owner.

Quality standards can prevent spoiled bananas from being marketed even if it is safe to consume them. “There has been a 50 to 60% drop” in banana arrivals since the start of the eruption, said Enrique Rodriguez, of the Covalle cooperative.





Volcanic ash covers bananas, one of the main treasures of the Spanish island of La Palma. (AFP)

The economic losses could run into hundreds of millions of euros. Farmers are worried about their future: most banana plantations are small (over 80% are less than one hectare) and farmers have little income. The eruption of the volcano could put a fatal stop to their activity.

5 53 km of pipeline covered

Ashes are no longer the only big problem for farmers. Bananas need a lot of water. However, at the moment, “the lack of water is the most important threat”, explains one operator. “The lava destroyed an important pipeline bringing the water necessary for the irrigation of many plantations in the southwest of the island”.

Map display problem? Click here

In order to alleviate the problem – La Palma having neither river nor lake – two seawater desalination units arrived on Tuesday and a tanker loaded with fresh water should arrive next week. “Currently, we water every two weeks to save water. But even if they do not dry, the fruit will suffer… ”, Pedro Antonio Sanchez laments.

6 And that’s just the beginning …

The current activity of the volcano does not, for the moment, suggest any lull. Scientists also find it very difficult to predict an end date. “Since the eruption of 1585, which lasted 84 days, all eruptions to date have lasted shorter than the previous one. In 1949, 38 days, then in 1971, 25 days. With this we are at 29, which breaks a historical series of 436 years ”, indicates Bixente Soler, vulcanologist at Csic (the Spanish CNRS), at the microphone of France Inter. In question, the existence of several emission craters.

“The level of sulfur dioxide also does not suggest that the end of the eruption can intervene in the short or medium term”, confirmed María José Blanco, the spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of Canary Islands (Pevolca). On Monday, the intensity of the lava flows was still strong.

El volcán de #LaPalma sigue con una intensa actividad estromboliana con proyección de piroclastos y generando un abundante flujo de lava that discurs in dirección al mar. Estas imágenes, del investigador Manuel Nogales, del @IPNA_CSIC, muestran la actividad del volcán ayer. pic.twitter.com/jUHPze3L3N – CSIC (@CSIC) October 18, 2021

In any case, the authorities are no longer under any illusions about the extent of the damage. “The economic losses will undoubtedly represent hundreds of millions of euros,” explained Raquel Díaz, Minister of Economic Promotion of Cabildo de La Palma.