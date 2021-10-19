Carrefour announces a discount on each refueling, Casino also makes a gesture

Each in turn. After Leclerc who announced to sell gasoline at cost price until October 30, here is Carrefour which decides to grant a discount of 5 euros for each filling made at its pumps, that is to say 25 liters minimum. At the current average price of diesel (1.56 euros per liter), this represents 5 euros out of an expenditure of at least 39 euros.

The offer will be valid from this Wednesday, October 20 until the end of October.

A spokesperson said the sum would be translated into “vouchers or on the customer’s loyalty card”.

At Casino too

According to BFMTV, Casino has also decided to maintain its fuel offer at cost price in place since August. This is valid in 100 supermarkets and 35 hypermarkets of the group from Thursday to Sunday. In addition, Casino will also launch another non-cumulative offer: these are vouchers whose value will be equivalent between the price paid per liter and one euro. According to BFMTV’s calculations, for a full at 25 euros (1.56 euros per liter), the consumer will pay 39 euros, but will receive 14 euros in voucher. Ditto, if you fill up with 50 liters, so 78 euros, you will have a voucher of 28 euros. The offer will be valid from Friday to Sunday.





A decision at the end of the week

The state must announce by the end of the week its aid to offset the rise in fuel prices: transport check or lower taxes.

A liter of diesel was worth on average 1.5583 euros, against 1.5354 euros the previous week, reaching new all-time highs. SP 95 gasoline for its part reached 1.6567 euros per liter on average, according to this weekly score on Friday, October 15. It also increased by just over 2 cents over the previous week, the highest for nearly 10 years, without however beating the 2012 record (1.6664 euros).

The SP 95-E10 also progressed in the same proportions to 1.6287 euro, to its highest record.