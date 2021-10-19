Carrefour offers a € 5 discount on refueling

Fuel prices keep climbing and breaking records. Diesel reached a new all-time high, with an average of € 1.55 per liter in France on October 15. While waiting for a gesture from the government, which should take the form of a check for households targeted according to their resources, the supermarket chains are mobilizing.

This Monday, Leclerc drew the first by setting up cost prices in its stations until October 30. Enough to lower prices by a few cents per liter. A media stunt which, unsurprisingly, prompted Carrefour to react.





Carrefour hits harder with another type of operation: a discount of € 5 for refills of at least 25 liters. The gift will be credited to the loyalty card or given as a voucher, to be used of course in the store! To take advantage of it, however, you will have to go through the station cash desk.

On 25 liters of diesel at 1.55 €, this therefore gives a voucher of 5 € for a full tank of 38.75 €. With a cost price, the gain will be around € 1 (but directly on purchase).

This operation will be launched from Wednesday October 20 and will be valid until the end of October. This may cause some good queues!