Celine Dion at worst: victim of “severe muscle spasms”, her return to Vegas postponed!

Celine Dion is at its worst. The Quebec singer, who was actively preparing her return to Las Vegas as she signed a new contract for a third permanent residence – this time at Resorts World and more at Caesars Palace – was due to return on November 5, 2021. Unfortunately, her fans will have to wait because the diva is in pain.

The terrible announcement fell this Tuesday, October 19 on Celine Dion’s social networks. A message announcing the postponement of the launch of the residence of the interpreter of the tube my heart Will Go On. “Unpredictable physical symptoms force singer to delay performances scheduled for November 5 to 20 and January 19 to February 5, 2022. Céline suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent her from performing on stage. Her medical team continues to assess and treat her, but the symptoms she is experiencing do not allow her to participate in rehearsals for the new show.“, can we read.





Celine Dion, now 53, also spoke via the press release to express her deep emotion. The mother of René-Charles and the twins Nelson and Eddy writes: “I am heartbroken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have worked tirelessly to prepare this brand new state-of-the-art theater, and it is absolutely gorgeous. I feel terrible for letting them down and I am particularly sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now I have to focus on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible. – Celine xx …“

As for the world tour Courage World Tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it must resume on March 9, 2022.