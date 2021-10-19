Celine Dion Postpones The Launch Of Her Las Vegas Show Due To “Severe Muscle Spasms”

Celine Dion is forced to postpone the launch of her new show to Las Vegas. The singer “suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent her from performing on stage,” the production said in a statement on Tuesday. Although monitored by her medical team, “the symptoms she feels do not allow her to participate in the rehearsals.”

According to the words reported by the press release, Celine Dion is “heartbroken by this situation”. The star, who had been working on this new show for eight months, says she is “sorry to disappoint all the fans” who had planned to come and applaud her and expresses her desire to ” [se] focus on [sa] health to get better quickly ”. “I want to get out of this as quickly as possible,” she says.





His world tour is due to resume in March

Representations were to take place at the Resorts World theater su November 5 to 20 and from January 19 to February 5. Ticket holders can request reimbursement from authorized points of sale. They will receive access for a presale when the new dates have been set.

The Las Vegas show will probably not be on the bill for several months because, on March 9, Celine Dion will resume her world tour Courage

suspended due to the pandemic of coronavirus.