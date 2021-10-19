More

    Celine Dion Postpones The Launch Of Her Las Vegas Show Due To “Severe Muscle Spasms”

    News


    Celine Dion is forced to postpone the launch of her new show to Las Vegas. The singer “suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent her from performing on stage,” the production said in a statement on Tuesday. Although monitored by her medical team, “the symptoms she feels do not allow her to participate in the rehearsals.”

    According to the words reported by the press release, Celine Dion is “heartbroken by this situation”. The star, who had been working on this new show for eight months, says she is “sorry to disappoint all the fans” who had planned to come and applaud her and expresses her desire to ” [se] focus on [sa] health to get better quickly ”. “I want to get out of this as quickly as possible,” she says.


    His world tour is due to resume in March

    Representations were to take place at the Resorts World theater su November 5 to 20 and from January 19 to February 5. Ticket holders can request reimbursement from authorized points of sale. They will receive access for a presale when the new dates have been set.

    The Las Vegas show will probably not be on the bill for several months because, on March 9, Celine Dion will resume her world tour Courage
    suspended due to the pandemic of coronavirus.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlein Sao Paulo, the ashes of the Amazon become a giant fresco
    Next articleTesla sets up auto insurance that adjusts month to month

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC