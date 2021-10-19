Champions League – Before Atlético de Madrid – Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, the fullness of the Pharaoh

Is Mohamed Salah simply the best player in the world today? At the conclusion of the recital given this Saturday in front of the audience of Vicarage Road, questioned by a journalist who clearly thought it himself, Jürgen Klopp said it without saying it, while saying it, knowing that everyone had understood it, starting with those who had the privilege of witnessing the virtuoso’s last demonstration. The Egyptian striker of the Reds had played well as the “best player in the world”, as he has been doing game after game since the start of the season. If it wasn’t, it was roughly well imitated.

It would be pointless to dwell too long on statistics, although they are unusual. All the times, except one, that Salah has appeared in the Liverpool jersey this season, all the times he has scored, in the league as in the Champions League. And what goals! No one has hit the top 100 goals for the Reds as quickly as he – in just 151 games, one short of the late legend Roger Hunt. Etc., etc.

But Mohamed Salah has entered a dimension that cannot be measured in numbers, in which the beautiful merges with the true, a dimension in which only the greatest evolve when they reach a state of grace, like George Best in 1968, Pelé in 1970, Michel Platini in 1984, Diego Maradona in 1986, and whose infinity Leo Messi continues to explore.

Premier League “Who is better than him?” : Salah has the world at his feet 10/16/2021 At 3:03 PM

It is called wholeness, a state of majesty that Salah was not absolutely certain would ever achieve. Last August, aged 29, he came out of a difficult season – compared to what he had accomplished before, of course – at the end of which one wondered if, after having contributed so much to make Liverpool a champion of England and Europe, he was still inhabited by the same hunger that had made him the “Footballer of the Year” for journalists and his peers in 2017-2018. This question no longer arises.

A repertoire that continues to expand

The masterpiece he offered us against Watford was not limited to one goal, which will undoubtedly be the one of the year when the time comes to sort it out next May. You will have all seen, I hope, how, isolated in a pocket handkerchief (a very small handkerchief, the pocket being one in which you can slip a few coins, not a wallet), he played with three defenders. in a control, a brilliant rake and a hook to place the ball in the small net of the goal of Ben Foster; one of those goals that takes your breath away and deprives you of your voice, as was the case for Jermaine Jenas, the consultant chosen by BT Sport for the occasion.

But this had already been the case for the oh so decisive pass he delivered for Sadio Mané in the ninth minute of the match. This kind of service, delivered from outside the left, is one that we usually associate (extraordinary?) With Kevin de Bruyne when he is particularly inspired, not with a “pure attacker” like the Egyptian. That the other “pure attacker” would be capable of it, and even only capable of imagining it today? Karim Benzema, perhaps, who is also going through one of these exceptional periods. Messi. And that’s all.





the “pure attacker” is more than that, and continues to add to the repertoire that had dazzled from the start when he found his home on the banks of the Mersey, to the point that, given the strength of the explosion (44 goals in 52 encounters), we wondered if the bomb would explode twice. We forget that before making the right flank his property, his trainer had frequently asked him to place himself at the forefront and that in 2018-2019, for example, it was at the position of number 9 that he had scored the majority of his twenty-seven goals for Liverpool.

Rush, Dalglish, Gerrard … and Salah

Today its palette is that of a playmaker as much as a finisher, its particularity being that it operates from an off-center position, without its efficiency having suffered. It has gained in power – in the torso, in particular – but without losing its ability to accelerate, as footballers who spend too much time in the gym often have the unfortunate experience of it.

Watch him when, on blocks in particular, he shifts into high gear; it is almost instantaneously that he reaches the necessary velocity to leave his opposite on the spot (as the poor Danny Rose experienced it for 90 minutes, Rose who would undoubtedly have thanked Claudio Ranieri if this one had abbreviated his ordeal). Or on the buttocks (in the case of poor Craig Cathcart, on the miracle goal that we know). Much like Messi, Salah is able to multiply touches of the ball on the move, increasing the pace of his strides without slowing down – much more like a Michael Johnson than a Carl Lewis.

Yes, Salah is tall. It may be that he is, strangely, too complete, and not selfish enough to talk about him in the same breath as some other players who are promised accessit in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or. His name, oddly enough, is often forgotten when making their list. But at Anfield, we see things differently. At Anfield, we know who we are dealing with. At Anfield, there was Rush, there was Dalglish, there was Gerrard. Now there is Salah.

Sadio Mané celebrates with Mohamed Salah his hundredth goal in the Premier League, on October 16, 2021 on the lawn of Watford. Credit: Getty Images

Premier League Manita, Firmino’s hat-trick and leader’s chair: everything is rolling for Liverpool 10/16/2021 At 1:20 PM