Champions League – PSG – Leipzig: Ronaldinho has found the Parc des Princes

Applause, songs and lots of love. This is how the Parc des Princes welcomed Ronaldinho around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, just before the match against Leipzig in the Champions League. The Brazilian, obviously very touched, even went to the Auteuil turn to greet and thank his former supporters. A lap of honor punctuated by a big hug with Lionel Messi. Asked by RMC Sport and PSGTV, “Ronnie” spoke of a great “emotion“.

“PSG have a very special place in my heart. It was with PSG that I started my story in Europe, he assured. Paris will always be in my heart. Every time I come back to Paris, it’s always a cause of emotion and joy (…) For me, it’s a pleasure to be there, a lot of emotion. I’m very happy, people are still very nice to me. Every time I come, it’s impossible not to see the love of the supporters. It’s one of the most beautiful things“





Champions League A meteoric acceleration and Mbappé opened the scoring for PSG: his goal in video 29 MINUTES AGO

Then asked about the possibility of seeing PSG win the Champions League, Ronaldinho was optimistic. “This PSG is a very good team, with very good players. It’s a team that makes you want to see it play. PSG can of course win the Champions League. They can do very good things“, he concluded. It means a victory on Tuesday night against Leipzig.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Champions League Do not talk to him about the lodge: Pinot, first supporter of PSG in Auteuil turn AN HOUR AGO