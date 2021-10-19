Champions League – The possible composition of PSG against Leipzig: Draxler to replace Neymar, Navas holder?

Let it be said straight away: no one will pity Mauricio Pochettino, who notably has Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi to constitute his attacking trio on Tuesday night, against Leipzig, in the Champions League. But it is clear that the technician of PSG will have to do without many players, especially in front. Neymar, affected in the groin in selection, will indeed be too fair to face the German club, while Angel Di Maria is serving his third and last suspension match.

There remains the case of Mauro Icardi, who missed the last two PSG training sessions due to personal problems, and who will be in the group without knowing how operational he will be. The Argentine coach will therefore have to find a solution and it could be called Julian Draxler, as suggested. The team. If the 4-3-3 were to be chosen, the Germany international would be the obvious option down the left lane, even though he has barely played half an hour since September 11.

Navas rather than Donnarumma?

But the daily evokes a possible change of pattern. Or a 4-2-3-1, which could be animated on the sides by Draxler and Georginio Wijnaldum. Or a diamond-shaped 4-4-2, where the high point would go to one of the two. In the cages, there is also doubt. Not expected to be operational a few days ago, Keylor Navas will be present. Making a fourth match for Gianluigi Donnarumma would therefore be a strong and risky choice “politically”.

The possible composition of PSG : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Draxler.

