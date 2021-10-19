Christophe Beaugrand, her husband Ghislain “a one-night stand”: behind the scenes at the start of their relationship

This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Faustine Bollaert hosted a new issue of It starts today on France 2. An issue devoted to homosexual couples who fought to become fathers. Christophe Beaugrand and her husband Ghislain Gerin undoubtedly did not hesitate to respond to the host’s invitation, they who have had recourse to surrogacy to welcome their son Valentin (born in November 2019) and who have just released the book Daddy’s son (s) published by Plon.

Before going into the details of their steps to have a child, Christophe Beaugrand and Ghislain Gerin returned to their meeting, during which they agreed to say that there had not really been love at first sight. “We met with mutual friends but it was not made to last. We got to know each other as we went along“, explained Ghislain while laughing in an accomplice way with her husband of twelve years her senior.





“Ah! It was a ‘one-night stand’!“, then allowed himself to translate Faustine Bollaert, understand”a one-night stand“.”We met a little later“, subtly confirmed Christophe Beaugrand. And for him to confide that he did not think of getting into a serious relationship at the time:”I was at a point in my life where I had been in a relationship with someone for a very long time and had been single for five or six years. I was trying to meet, it wasn’t working and I had made a little out of it. This is when Ghislain arrived, it seems that this is often how it happensChristophe Beaugrand and Ghislain have since married in July 2018, and have therefore become fathers. A true fairy tale for the couple.