Christophe Pelissier (Lorient), after the defeat against OM: “We were tender and naive”

Stéphane Diarra (Lorient striker) : “My match corresponds to the work that I provided and the confidence that the coach gave me. I wanted to give it back to him. If I can help the team in this position, which is not mine, I will try to do my best. I had to do a lot of races, never stand still, to pose as many problems as possible to the opposing defenders. I have the impression of having crossed a milestone in determination and in the way of approaching the matches. I have fun. I got out because I had alerts on several calf accelerations. I preferred to stop before. “