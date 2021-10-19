Christophe Pelissier (Lorient), after the defeat against OM: “We were tender and naive”

Christophe Pelissier (Lorient coach, after the defeat against OM 1-4) : “The score is heavy. It’s a problem of efficiency because we shot as many times as OM. We were tender and naive and we were sanctioned by a good team. We made a lot of technical mistakes, which is not our habit. The absence of Fabien Lemoine (suspended), in this area, has been detrimental to us. These are matches that should allow you to grow in a career and some have touched it.
We didn’t want to take any risks with Terem Moffi, because he has a shoulder injury. We can’t know how it would have been with him. Stéphane Diarra brought a lot of speed and explosiveness. I am very happy with his performance. We are going to go back to work so as not to spoil our start to the season. “
Stéphane Diarra (Lorient striker) : “My match corresponds to the work that I provided and the confidence that the coach gave me. I wanted to give it back to him. If I can help the team in this position, which is not mine, I will try to do my best. I had to do a lot of races, never stand still, to pose as many problems as possible to the opposing defenders. I have the impression of having crossed a milestone in determination and in the way of approaching the matches. I have fun. I got out because I had alerts on several calf accelerations. I preferred to stop before. “