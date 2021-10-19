Christophe Urios extends to Union Bordeaux-Bègles? We know more

Zapping Fifteen World Sofiane Chellat: “Playing the World Cup in France would be historic for Algeria”

Christophe Urios is not the type to do in the language of wood. The former Castres coach has not yet decided on his future with Union Bordeaux-Bègles and he has said he wants to wait until the end of the season to make a decision. For RMC, he explained that he was not in the mood for the moment.

” My decision, I will make it at the end of the year. That’s a lot already, eh. It’s not easy to get involved. I do not ask myself the question today, even if it concerns me, necessarily. But it’s like that. I need to know a lot of things. Can I continue to improve the club? Am I able to progress myself? If I feel that I will not progress and that I cannot move forward, it will be that simple, like I did in Castres. I had done the tour. There was nothing in particular but I didn’t think I was the right person to move the club forward, I didn’t think I could progress in the club. So you go. I operate like this. I need to see how it will evolve, to sit down properly with Laurent around a table, discuss, exchange, even if we have already done so. ”



