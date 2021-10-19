City dismantles Bruges, Besiktas punished by Sporting

HALF TIME! Bruges 0-2 Manchester City; Besiktas 1-3 Sporting

Well imagine that we see beautiful football at the beginning of the evening. Finally as regards the match in Bruges, it is especially City who practice it. The English club stifled their opponents for 45 minutes, and could even have a bigger lead at the break.

In Istanbul, the meeting is a bit crazy. Besiktas first dominated, but got caught twice on two corners taken in exactly the same way. And it is Sporting which leads by two goals.