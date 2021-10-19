City dismantles Bruges, Besiktas punished by Sporting

IT IS ALSO ENDED IN ISTANBUL. BESIKTAS 1-4 SPORTING
Very big performance of Sporting, which unlocks its points counter in Group C before the duel between Ajax and Dortmund. For Besiktas, it’s a third defeat in three days. Elimination is near …
IT’S OVER IN BELGIUM! BRUGES 1-5 MANCHESTER CITY
Collective demonstration of the Citizens, who temporarily take the lead of group A before PSG-Leipzig (9 p.m., on RMC Sport 1).
SPORTING CORSE L’ADDITION! 4-1!
Another very nice goal in Istanbul. Paulinho recovers a ball that trails at more than 20m, and sends a beautiful shot coiled into the cages of Destanoglu. 4-1 for the Portuguese on the lawn of Besiktas.
MAHREZ HAS A DOUBLE! 5-1 FOR CITY!
Superb aerial pass from Fernandinho in the depth, Riyad Mahrez leaves behind the defense, controls when entering the area and finishes with composure. City regained their four-goal lead. Hurray football in Flanders.
4-1! VANAKEN SAVES THE HONOR OF BRUGES!
Bruges wakes up (a little) its fans. On a second good move in a few minutes, Hans Vanaken took a low cross in the area of City for the 4-1! The honor is safe, but City clearly eased off.
Event in Bruges: Ederson has just made a stop
It was not until the 79th minute of play that Brugge provided a real opportunity. But the head of De Ketelaere is pushed back for a corner by the Skyblues goalkeeper. Still 4-0.
Sterling starts to bite
The England winger, who recently complained about his playing time, wants to score his goal tonight. Since his assist for Palmer, he hasn’t looked up and tries his luck whenever he can.
No new goal in Istanbul
Still 3-1 for Sporting at Besiktas. There are 15 minutes left, excluding additional time.
Belgian fans disappointed
The last Brugge supporters to keep smiling are the drunkest. The others all have their faces hidden in their hands. Football is also difficult evenings …
Bruges no longer responds …
Frankly interesting against PSG and Leipzig, Club Bruges is unable to rebel in this match. The locals are literally strolled in front of their audience, even at 4-0. It is almost embarrassing.
4-0 !! GOAL OF YOUNG COLE PALMER ON HIS FIRST BALL!
Sterling acceleration to the left, center full axis for the young Cole Palmer (19), who thus touches his first ball, controls it, and opens his left foot for the 4-0 goal!
Some stats to illustrate the domination of the Citizens
At the hour of play, City has 64% possession, has not conceded a single shot on target, and managed 421 passes against … 157.
Pep Guardiola is also in the process of running, and has just released in a few minutes Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Foden and De Bruyne. Aké, Gündogan, Sterling and Palmer entered.
Still 3-1 for Sporting against Besiktas
The Portuguese are on course to make a big splash in Turkey after their initial two defeats.
A historic goal for Walker
The English international defender will have waited for his 64th European Cup match (and his 39th Champions League) to finally score on the continental stage.
3-0 FOR CITY! WALKER AT THE FINISH!
The Mancunian demonstration continues. Mahrez’s pass for De Bruyne in the center, the Belgian’s immediate shift for Walker in the box, and a cross strike from the English right-back. It’s impeccable, it’s real beautiful football. 3-0, the match seems folded!
One-way football, episode 2
As in the first period, Manchester City clearly intends to keep the ball only for himself, and to make the Belgians run. The match will be long for Lang and his comrades …
Hendry saves Bruges with a third goal
Mahrez accelerates on the right side, crosses in the six meters, but Hendry tackles in an almost desperate way in front of Foden. He seems to touch the English striker more than the ball, but no whistle.
It is spread over both fields!
Objective recovery for Bruges and Besiktas in this second period.
Both matches will resume soon
The teams come out of the locker rooms.
HALF TIME! Bruges 0-2 Manchester City; Besiktas 1-3 Sporting
Well imagine that we see beautiful football at the beginning of the evening. Finally as regards the match in Bruges, it is especially City who practice it. The English club stifled their opponents for 45 minutes, and could even have a bigger lead at the break.
In Istanbul, the meeting is a bit crazy. Besiktas first dominated, but got caught twice on two corners taken in exactly the same way. And it is Sporting which leads by two goals.
Mahrez pushes Mignolet to the parade
Shifted by Foden in the area, the Algerian international triggers a strike pushed back by the Belgian goalkeeper. The 3-0 was not far away …
Besiktas reduces the score … but the goal is denied
Superb acrobatic cover by Alex Teixeira in a closed angle. But after a long intervention from the VAR, the Brazilian’s goal is denied for a very, very slight offside position. Still 3-1 for Sporting, therefore.
GOAL ALSO FOR SPORTING! 3-1 FOR PORTUGUESE IN ISTANBUL!
This time it is the former Parisian Pablo Sarabia who makes the difference on the penalty spot! 3-1 for Sporting who stand out!
GOAL ! 2-0 FOR CITY!
Riyad Mahrez takes care of the penalty himself and deceives Mignolet with a nice opposite view. City takes the break before the break! 2-0! Bruges has its head in the bucket …
PENALTY FOR CITY!
Nsoki grabs Mahrez’s leg in the box! Logical penalty!
Coates almost scored a hat-trick in Istanbul
The Sporting captain on the verge of scoring a third goal with a header from a third corner. The Turkish coach must be mad with rage.
A little less intensity in Bruges
It’s been five minutes that City pushes less hard, or that Bruges raises its head. The Belgian club got a corner, but De Ketelaere’s ball did not find a taker at the far post.
Manchester City close to second
Very nice collective movement of the men of Pep Guardiola on the right side. Walker’s retreating center was pushed back at the last second by the Belgian defense.
Yellow card for Laporte
Big fault of the Spanish international after a loss of ball. The red was not far away …
GOAL FOR CITY! 1-0 FOR SKYBLUES!
Manchester City’s domination is finally rewarded! Cancelo takes advantage of Foden’s superb full-axis opening to achieve a chest-strike control sequence in the area and deceive Mignolet! 1-0 for City, and it’s well deserved.
Still 0-0 in Bruges during this time
Foden remains on the ground after a tense cross from Grealish. Was there a fault?
THE SPORTING IS DONE AGAIN THE SAME STROKE! 2-1 FOR PORTUGUESE!
Incredible Sporting. Just after the Turkish equalizer, the Portuguese club got a new corner, and took the lead with a copy and paste of the first goal. New deflection at the near post, new header from Sebastian Coates at the penalty spot! Besiktas 1-2 Sporting.
EQUALIZATION OF BESIKTAS! LARIN FOR THE 1-1 !!
On a Turkish corner hit by Pjanic, Larin rises higher than Reis (by making the lift a little) and in turn scores with a header! The VAR validates the equalizer, to the delight of the Istanbul audience! Besiktas 1-1 Sporting.
Big mistake by Ruben Dias on De Ketelaere
On one of his first balls, the great hope of Belgian football is picked up by the captain of City. No cardboard however. The following free kick is blocked by Ederson.
65% possession for City in Bruges
Always the same physiognomy in Bruges, with an archi-domineering team from Mancun. But 0-0 on the scoreboard.
GOAL FOR SPORTING IN ISTANBUL! 1-0!
On a Portuguese corner, captain Sabastian Coates took advantage of Inacio’s deflection to propel a header into the Turkish goal! Besiktas 0, Sporting 1!
And goal denied to Rodri for an offside
Hot actions follow in Bruges. On a distant free kick, Laporte inherits the ball on the left side and immediately crosses for Rodri, who shakes the nets. But the goal is refused, it seems for an offside position of the Franco-Spanish defender at the start of the action. Not easy.
Nsoki close to the CSC …
Big opportunity for City. On a cross from Bernardo Silva, the French defender cuts in front of Foden, but he clears the ball just a few centimeters from his own goal. The referee had lifted, but there was no offside.
Grealish goal … but the referee had whistled before
The English striker, launched in the depth, had pushed in the back Clinton Mata before lobbing Mignolet. Fault logically whistled by Mr Kovacs. Always 0-0.
Jan-Breydel stadium gives voice
Brugge supporters are waking up in this English-style stadium. They probably feel that the team needs support given the complicated start.
Citizens deprived of a dangerous free kick
Grealish is mown down by Mata to the left of the Belgian area, just a few centimeters outside it, but the referee does not flinch. Surprising.
Mahrez accelerates to the right
The Algerian tries to combine with Walker, and gets a corner. But this one is played for two, then pushed back with a head by Stanley Nsoki. Bruges is playing very, very low so far.
City confiscate the ball in the first minutes
The English club circulate, and try to bring danger to the left side with Grealish. But no alert to report on the goal of Mignolet.
It’s gone on both sites!
Come on, we want goals in appetizers, before the serious things at 9pm.
The matches will start soon
We will especially focus on the Bruges-Manchester City match, which directly concerns PSG. But we will still follow the evolution of the score in Istanbul, we promise.
The compositions of Besiktas-Sporting
Besiktas: Ersin – Rosier, Welinton, Vida, N’Sakala – Souza – Ghezzal, Teixeira Santos, Pjanic, Larin – Batshuayi.
Sporting: Adan – Gonçalo Inacio, Coates, Feddal – Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Matteus Reis – Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves.
Bruges-Manchester City lines
Bruges: Mignolet – Mata, Hendry, Sobol – Sowah, Vanaken, Balanta, Rits, Nsoki – Lang, De Ketelaere.
Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo – Mahrez, Foden, Grealish.
Besiktas-Sporting, or the match for third place
In Pool C, the duel between Besiktas and Sporting strongly resembles a match for third place, behind Ajax and Dortmund. The Turks and the Portuguese have indeed lost their first two meetings.
The classification of group C:
1. Ajax, 6 pts (+6)
2. Dortmund, 6 pts (+2)
3. Besiktas, 0 pt (-3)
4. Sporting, 0 pt (-5)
The Parisians will follow the match from afar
As a reminder, PSG will play at 9 p.m. at the Parc des Princes, against RB Leipzig. The match will be followed here live with commentary, or on television on RMC Sport 1.
Manchester City already under pressure
After their defeat in Paris three weeks ago (2-0), Manchester City already have a little pressure before facing an attractive team from Bruges, since a setback in Belgium could seriously complicate the task in the race to the eighths. Remains that the team of Pep Guardiola, only deprived of Ferran Torres and John Stones, favorite part.
The classification of group A:
1. PSG, 4 pts (+2)
2. Bruges, 4 pts (+1)
3. Manchester City, 3 pts (+1)
4. Leipzig, 0 pt (-4)
Hello everyone !
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the first two matches of this 3rd day of the Champions League live: Club Bruges-Manchester City, in PSG group A, and Besiktas-Sporting Portugal, in group C.
The matches will start at 6:45 p.m.