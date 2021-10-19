Civilian plane carrying 21 people crashes in Texas, all survivors

The plane was almost completely destroyed by the fire. Only a slight injury is to be deplored.

A plane carrying 21 people crashed Tuesday, Oct. 19 while taking off near Houston, Texas, with all passengers and crew managing to extricate themselves from the plane before it caught fire, reported the firefighters and local authorities.

“Everyone on the plane, all 18 passengers and three crew members, survivedSgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a press conference.

The accident happened shortly after 10:00 am local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, caught fire and was almost completely destroyed by the fire, impressive images released by the rescue services show. A slight injury is only to be deplored, according to Trey Duhon, a local official.

The passengers managed to extricate themselves from the aircraft, said Tim Gibson, director of local emergency services. “They were stunned, very stunned“, He added, stressing that the accident had known”the best possible outcome“.