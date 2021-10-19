Civilian plane carrying 21 people crashes in Texas without killing

In view of the images, the results look like a miracle. A plane carrying 21 people crashed on takeoff Tuesday near Houston, Texas, United States. “All 18 passengers and three crew members survived,” Sgt Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety told a press conference. They managed to get out of the device before it caught fire, firefighters reported.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, caught fire and was almost completely destroyed by the fire, impressive images released by the rescue services show. A slight injury is only to be deplored, according to this official.

#BREAKING: A large jet full of passengers crashed and burst into flames while attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jn8G6Y1lQN

– NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 19, 2021

A 10 year old child on board

Passengers, who were on their way to a baseball game, managed to extricate themselves from the device and firefighters were finally able to put out the blaze, reported Tim Gibson, director of local emergency services.

“They were stunned, very stunned,” he added, stressing that the accident had ended “in the best possible way”. The youngest of the passengers was a 10-year-old child, authorities said. An investigation has been opened by the FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Council.