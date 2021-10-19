Claude Puel maintained until ASSE-Angers

Contrary to rumors, if a crisis meeting did take place at AS Saint-Étienne this Monday evening, Claude Puel will remain in his post until Friday’s match at Geoffroy-Guichard against Angers.

At the end of the afternoon, RMC had alerted the supporters of ASSE by announcing that following the sinking of the Greens on Sunday in Strasbourg (5-1) an emergency meeting was taking place this Monday evening in the offices of the ‘AS Saint-Étienne and that Claude Puel was probably going to go by the wayside. The media even affirming that the Laurent Huard-Razik Nedder duo would take the place of the current Stéphanois coach while waiting for the arrival of a new technician whose mission will be to save the place of the Greens in Ligue 1 at the very moment when the ASSE is in last place in the ranking.

🚨 Claude #Puel should be on the bench#ASSE Friday against Angers.

However, different sources, including Le Progrès, now affirm that if a crisis meeting has taken place at Etrat, Claude Puel will be the coach of Saint-Étienne on the occasion of the reception of SCO Angers next Friday in the cauldron. No decision was taken in a hurry and the former coach of Monaco, Lyon or even Leicester, to name a few clubs, has extra time to revive a team that appeared adrift during the match at Meinau . Obviously, the financial factor weighs in this decision to do nothing, the economic cost of the possible dismissal of Claude Puel and his staff being important for Saint-Etienne finances more red than green.