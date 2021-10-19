Clothing accident for the actress Zendaya who quite simply… forgot the top!

This Monday, October 18 was a big day for the film Dune. Already on big screens since September 15 in France, the feature film has only just arrived in London. The opportunity for the actors to come together once again and face the flashes.

For the occasion, Zendaya was dressed in a luxurious long white dress by Rick Owens. Hair pulled back in braids, the actress was accompanied by her playing partner, Timothée Chalamet and the rest of the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s film. An outfit of the pretty brunette who also charmed her boyfriend, Tom Holland, present in the room, who did not hesitate to share a photo of his dear and tender on Instagram.





On the other hand, after the preview, a party was organized for the members of the film and the 5-star guests. An after party in which Zendaya obviously participated, in an outfit to say the least amazing. It is in a long brown dress, and in matching bra that the young woman went there. An outfit that caught the eye, which Zendaya seemed particularly embarrassed about. Indeed, on several occasions, the latter put her hands on her cleavage in order to hide it from the photographers… Not sure that our international Spider Man likes it.

