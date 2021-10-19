Coca-Cola to start attaching caps to its bottles next year

The soda giant will begin to generalize the solidarity cap from the end of 2022 to prevent caps from ending up in nature. It will also be a European obligation in 2024.

“One more step towards a world without waste” proudly announces Coca-Cola. The American group announced at the end of last week the appearance, by the end of the year 2022, of solidarity caps for its plastic bottles.

These bottle caps often end up in the wild, so the idea is to attach them to the bottle like other brands already do.

In reality, it will be a European obligation from 2024. All plastic bottles up to three liters (including bricks) will have to have their caps attached to the bottle.

Initially, the attached caps will concern the Coca-Cola range, while The Coca-Cola Company group also owns the Fuze Tea, Fanta or Sprite brands.





Reduce your carbon footprint

Beyond the caps, the company is also committed to recycling its bottles. The 50 cl formats will be “100% recycled plastic from April 2022 for the Coca-Cola Goût Original and Sans Sucres, Coca-Cola light, Sprite and Fanta brands.” The Tropico, Smartwater, Honest, Powerade and Fuze Tea brands are already available in 50 cl, 100% recycled format.

“This transition represents more than 200 million bottles per year, which represents around 4000 tonnes of virgin plastic used each year for their manufacture” underlines the group, which indicates that 100% recycled plastic “reduces the carbon footprint by 70% of each bottle. “

At the same time, Coca-Cola is continuing the “gradual elimination of plastic overwrapping for batches of cans” to make way for cardboard packaging.