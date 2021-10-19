Cold snap on Chinese growth

Posted on Oct 18, 2021 6:54 AMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 4:45 PM

The Chinese economy is going through a period of turbulence. After emerging quickly and strongly from the crisis linked to Covid-19, the second world economic power is decelerating significantly and more quickly than expected by analysts.

China’s GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter over a year, according to data – still questionable – released Monday morning in Beijing. Its slowest pace since the post-Covid19 rebound.

Above all, compared to the previous quarter, Chinese growth is almost zero, increasing by 0.2%, the second weakest quarter on record since at least 2010, notes Capital Economics. “The uncertainties related to the global economy are growing, while the domestic recovery remains unstable and uneven,” commented the Chinese statistics office.

Low consumption

The Asian giant is facing a series of shocks, some occasional, others more lasting; some deliberate, others suffered. On the demand side, household consumption has remained weak, hampered by a resurgence (targeted and limited) of the epidemic and the threat of the Delta variant which severely disrupted travel and tourism this summer. The Chinese population remains very cautious: as proof, tourist spending during the “golden week” of October was still 40% below their level of 2019, before the epidemic.

On the supply side, exports remained strong. But the sharp rebound in Chinese industry, which had characterized the country’s exit from the crisis, is breaking down. Factories face a variety of supply constraints: in addition to component shortages and skyrocketing raw material costs, “the world’s workshop” faces massive power cuts, mainly related to a coal shortage.





The phenomenon has spread in recent weeks, forcing certain industries to stop or reduce their production in about twenty provinces. If Beijing has given the order to speed up coal imports, reopen some mines and increase prices, thermal power plants continue to idle.

Evergrande’s woes

To this were added the difficulties of real estate. Housing starts and new home sales have fallen in recent weeks, linked to the credit crunch and the woes of developer Evergrande, whose possible bankruptcy is undermining the confidence of potential buyers.

This sector is traditionally one of the locomotives of the Chinese economy, accounting for 15% of the GDP and even around 30% taking into account its spillover effects (construction, furnishings, etc.). While real estate played a key role in the post-pandemic recovery, Beijing decided a year ago to prioritize debt reduction, limiting investments by local authorities, strengthening the credit conditions granted by banks and imposing “red lines” on promoters in terms of financial ratios.

No “Lehman moment”

These new threats have led many economists to revise their growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022. “Even if we don’t expect Evergrande’s problems to trigger a ‘Lehman moment’, the impending real estate slowdown will continue. to weigh considerably on growth in the coming months, while the persistent prudence linked to Covid-19 should continue to slow down consumption, ”said Louis Kuijs, at Oxford Economics.

“For now, the shock of the worsening decline in real estate is mitigated by very strong exports. But in the coming year, foreign demand should fall as global consumption patterns normalize after the pandemic, ”warns Julian Evans-Pritchard, at Capital Economics. As Beijing will undoubtedly meet its modest growth target of “over 6%” this year, the authorities may not be in a rush to inject stimulus measures.