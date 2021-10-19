Comedian Philippe Chevallier will vote for Marine Le Pen in 2022

Half of the duo “Chevallier et Laspalès” reveal their intention to vote. He says he wants to vote for the candidate of the National Rally if she is facing Macron in the second round.

Seven months before the presidential election, comedian Philippe Chevallier of the duo “Chevallier et Laspalès” reveals that he will vote for Marine Le Pen if she finds herself in the second round against Emmanuel Macron.

“For the moment, I will put my newsletter at Marine. I find that she has a popular base. I do not say that out of demagogy. I find that there are people who suffer”, indicates in an interview carried out by Télé Star Play, this actor who defines himself as “sovereignist”.

“I’m afraid of globalism, of the society we are offered”, continues the one who made millions of spectators laugh with the play. My wife’s name is Maurice. “I don’t like transhumanism, I don’t like artificial intelligence. I like what Philippe de Villiers calls ‘the work of the heart and the hand’. disintegrate. “





“My wife is Senegalese”

This is a first for the comedian, who has always refused until now to any political commentary in public.

“I believe that an artist does not have to commit. Régis (Laspalès) would not have wanted us to talk about that.”

According to him, his stage companion would be “undecided”. And faced with the criticisms he could receive because of his political opinions, Philippe Chevallier has already prepared his response.

“My wife is Senegalese, on that, I have no lessons to receive.”

He is one of the rare cultural figures, along with Brigitte Bardot and Franck de Lapersonne, to publicly support Marine Le Pen.