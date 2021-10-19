Complaint accusing Castex and four ministers of inaction against climate change declared inadmissible

The complaint filed in June at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) against Jean Castex and four ministers, accusing them inaction against climate change, was declared inadmissible, announced Tuesday, October 19, a judicial source questioned by Agence France-Presse.

The commission of requests of the CJR, the only jurisdiction empowered to prosecute and judge members of the government for crimes and misdemeanors committed “In the performance of their duties”, found on October 11 that this complaint was inadmissible, according to this source, which did not specify the reasons for the rejection of the request.

It was filed on June 16 by MEP Pierre Larrouturou and activists Cyril Dion and Camille Etienne, for abstaining from fighting a disaster. In addition to the head of government, Jean Castex, it targeted the ministers of ecological transition, Barbara Pompili, and of the economy, Bruno Le Maire, as well as the ministers responsible for transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, and housing, Emmanuelle Wargon. .

“These ministers know it is serious and do nothing”

The complaint, which listed disasters already suffered by France, insisted on the“Insufficiency” of the Climate and Resilience Bill adopted at first reading by the Assembly and its “Waivers” in relation to the proposals of the citizens’ convention on the climate from which it stems.





“These ministers know it is serious and do nothing, that’s why we filed a complaint”, commented Mr. Larrouturou. “On the merits, the Court does not say anything, it does not say that it is false”, he stressed. Reserving the right to lodge a new complaint, the MEP added:

“Yesterday, Macron suggested abolishing the Court of Justice of the Republic. Our opinion, on the contrary, is to know how to strengthen the responsibility of elected officials. “

Last week, the administrative tribunal of Paris, seized by four non-governmental organizations under the banner “The deal of the century” and supported by a petition of more than 2.3 million citizens, ordered the French state to ” to fix “ the consequences of its unfulfilled commitments in the fight against global warming.

The NGOs denounced the non-respect by France of its own commitments in terms of the fight against greenhouse gas emissions, ceiling “carbon budgets” within the framework of the National Low Carbon Strategy (for the period 2015-2018 ).

