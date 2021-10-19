Cosmo Connected launches its connected glasses to secure journeys

GPS, distance, duration, speed… The new glasses from the French start-up are arriving on the market for cyclists and users of new mobility. Le Figaro was able to preview them.

No more phone hanging on the handlebars of your bike, room for connected glasses. After the flashing lights, the French company Cosmo Connected has just developed its ” Cosmo Vision », Intended for cyclists, motorcyclists and users of new forms of mobility such as electric scooters.

” We wanted to offer a solution to stay focused on the road, hands on the handlebars, without having to look at your phone. », Says Romain Afflelou, CEO of Cosmo Connected. Users can thus see in real time the GPS data, their speed, the distance covered and the duration of their journey. Just slip the pair on your nose, and this information is displayed directly on the right lens. They are updated using Bluetooth and the Cosmo Connected application downloaded to their smartphone.

With a simple gesture of the left hand in front of the frame, the user chooses the data he wishes to project. If it takes some time to adapt, the head-up display keeps you from your path. This device is already present in some high-end vehicles where the information is visible on the windshield. If the user has a Cosmo Ride, the brand’s connected turn signal, the directional arrows will also be displayed to the right of the lens.

A French partnership with a specialist in connected glasses

To display this information, Cosmo Connected has teamed up with a Grenoble-based company, MicrooLed, which is developing the main technological module for glasses. In this block, of only a few centimeters, there is a micro-screen, an optic allowing to enlarge the image on the glass and electronics to communicate with the telephone.





This technology, called ActiveLook, has notably been integrated by another French brand, Julbo, into its connected glasses intended for athletes. ” We wanted to optimize this system to be as light as possible, while taking into account the aesthetics », Says Eric Marcellin-Dibon, CEO of Microoled. He adds to have ” achieved what Google could not do with his Google Glass . They wanted to integrate a maximum of technology by distorting the fashion aspect of the glasses. “.

The Cosmo Vision thus take on a sporty appearance, adapting to different faces. The gap at the nose can be adjusted, as well as for the temples of the glasses. The lenses, without optical correction, are photochromic. That is to say, they adapt to the brightness and darken the higher it is. With a weight of 40 grams, the glasses have an autonomy of 12 hours, and are rechargeable via a micro USB cable.

After two and a half years of development, the Cosmo Vision are available for pre-sales today at a price of 489 euros. ” We have already produced 1,000 units », Emphasizes Romain Afflelou. They will be deployed at all Alain Afflelou opticians and put on sale from the first week of December. The young CEO now hopes ” revolutionize the practice of new mobility »And conquer the connected glasses market.