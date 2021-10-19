Couple of teachers threatened in Marseille: a suspect arrested

A craftsman, with whom the couple is in conflict for poor workmanship during work in their home, is suspected of having sent teachers two letters and a photo of Samuel Paty.

He is suspected of having sent letters of death threats as well as a photo of Samuel Paty to a couple of teachers in Marseille. A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, BFMTV learned, confirming information fromEurope 1, and confessed.

The investigation, initiated in mid-September, resulted in the arrest of this craftsman with whom the couple was in conflict for poor workmanship during work in their home.





“At this stage of the investigation, it appears that the facts have no connection with the profession of the victims,” ​​said the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

Suspect faces up to five years in prison

This individual, born in 1987, is only known from the police files for a degradation case committed in 2011.

The suspect risks up to five years in prison and a 75,000 euros fine for death threats, with the aggravating circumstance that he was targeting people with public authority, in this case teachers.