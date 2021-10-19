Covid-19: a French vaccine available from the start of the year, Valneva’s results bring hope

The biotech Valneva announced this Monday, October 19, positive results for its vaccine candidate with few adverse effects, high tolerance and high efficacy.

“We hope for a quick conclusion now and if we conclude quickly, we can have a vaccine available in Europe from the first quarter of next year.”

The managing director of the French biotech Valneva, located near Nantes, Franck Grimaud was rather confident about BFM on Tuesday, October 19.

“We have excellent data in terms ofefficacy and tolerance, which positions it very well in the portfolio of available vaccines, ”he explains. “We are at the top in terms of efficiency.”

Very positive results

It must be said that the pharmaceutical group announced this Monday, October 19, positive initial results for the pivotal phase 3 Cov-Compare trial of its inactivated and adjuvanted vaccine candidate against Covid-19, VLA2001.

“VLA2001 was generally well tolerated. The safety profile of VLA2001 was statistically significantly more favorable compared to the other vaccine used in the trial,” the group wrote in a statement.

“A significantly lower number of side effects monitored seven days after vaccination was found in participants aged 30 years and older. “

Valneva fell on the stock market last month after the British government terminated a € 1.4 billion contract for the supply by French biotech of Covid-19 vaccines.

However, the laboratory had indicated that it was expanding the clinical trials of its vaccine candidate and that it was continuing its discussions with the European Commission in view of a possible supply contract, as specified by Reuters.

And also vaccine for children and test booster dose

In its press release on Monday, the pharmaceutical group specifies that it preparing for a trial of his vaccine in children (5 to 12 years old) and a vaccination trial to assess the performance of VLA2001 as part of a booster dose.

“These excellent results confirm the benefits often associated with inactivated whole virus vaccines“, says Thomas Lingelbach, chairman of Valneva.

“We are determined to register our differentiated vaccine candidate as quickly as possible and we continue to believe that we could make a major contribution to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he adds.