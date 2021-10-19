Covid-19: in which countries can you go for the All Saints holidays?

the essential

As the All Saints’ Day holidays are fast approaching, many French people are considering going abroad. La Dépêche du Midi takes stock of the destinations that are safe in terms of health and those to avoid.

A few months before Christmas, the All Saints holidays are eagerly awaited by many French people. These will begin on Saturday 23 October and end on Monday 8 November, all areas combined. But which countries are safe from a health point of view? And which ones to avoid? The French authorities have classified the different countries.

(Click on the map to enlarge)

Classification of countries as of October 14

Government



“Green” countries

France has classified as “green”, “the countries and territories in which no active circulation of the virus is observed and no worrying variant has been identified”.

As of October 14, these are the countries of the European area, in other words the Member States of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican. To travel within the European Union, it is currently not necessary to justify the reason for travel, but pre-test and quarantine obligations may apply. Since July 1, the “health pass” has been legally recognized for travel within the European area, in the form of a European certificate.

Countries classified as “green” also include Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Chile, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Senegal, Singapore, Taiwan, Union of the Comoros, Uruguay and Vanuatu. The entry rules depend on the country of destination. It is therefore better to inform yourself precisely before you fly to these destinations, in particular on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The “orange” countries

“Orange” countries denote those in which “an active circulation of the virus is observed in controlled proportions, without the dissemination of worrying variants”. These include the United Kingdom, where the health situation remains very delicate, the United States, which will reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, most of the countries of Africa, in particular the Maghreb, the Mexico or even China.

If travelers between France and the “orange” countries are not vaccinated, they must justify a compelling reason. However, travelers who provide proof of complete vaccination with a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency are not subject to this regime.

The “red” countries

Finally, the countries “in which an active circulation of the virus is observed with the presence of variants of concern” are classified “red”. It is therefore not recommended to go there. These are Afghanistan, Brazil, Costa Rica, Cuba, Georgia, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Suriname and Turkey.

If travelers between France and the “red” countries are not vaccinated, they must justify a compelling reason. However, travelers who provide proof of complete vaccination with a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency are not subject to this regime.

Countries where you cannot travel at the moment

Several countries keep their borders closed to tourists, although some are classified as “green” by the French authorities. These include Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Burma, Angola and the Philippines.