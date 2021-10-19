Covid-19 – Refusing the 3rd dose would lose the health pass, the track considered by the government

Eligible French people must resort more to the vaccine booster against COVID-19, especially since the epidemic has been increasing slightly for a week, pleaded the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal on Tuesday.

“Out of six million people eligible today (for this vaccine booster), two million people have used the booster, it’s a lot but it’s too little“, underlined Gabriel Attal on RTL.

If France has a high vaccination coverage rate (with 73.5% of the total population having a complete vaccination schedule, or nearly 50 million people, according to the latest report released on Monday), “it is necessary that the protection conferred by the vaccine continues (…) it is in particular the stake of the recall”, insisted Gabriel Attal.

“This morning, yes, I’m calling for a recall“, so that this protection continues, especially since “the epidemic has started to gain ground again” for a week, even if “we are at a very low level”, he added, calling for vigilance.





In an attempt to speed up participation in this COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign, the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign has been brought forward to Friday, October 22 (when it was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 26). , so that these two vaccinations can be carried out together.

Asked about the possibility of using the health pass in the future to encourage the vaccine booster – by conditioning its validity on the completion of the booster for the people concerned – Gabriel Attal specified that “nothing is excluded” and that it was “a possibility“, even if “there is no decision that has been taken in this direction today”.

For his part, Jean Castex informed on Monday that he thought about the possibility of conditioning the health pass on the injection of a booster dose and therefore, by extension, of suspending the document of individuals who would refuse the third dose. “The conditions to benefit from the pass are set by the HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé). It is up to the HAS to tell us whether or not we should extend the eligibility of the pass to the third dose? The opinion is requested”, said the Prime Minister.