Covid-19: “The epidemic begins to regain ground”, warns Gabriel Attal

It is a call for vigilance. Guest on RTL this Tuesday morning, government spokesman Gabriel Attal explained that “The epidemic is starting to gain ground again” for a week. “It’s very light, we start from a very low level”, he nevertheless qualified, explaining that it was “much too early” to speak of a fifth wave. ” It no longer decreases in hospitals, but we had reached a low level ”, he added, calling in spite of everything to remain“ vigilant ”.

“What makes us optimistic is vaccination coverage rate that we are seeing in our country ”, underlined Gabriel Attal, explaining that an epidemic resumption was observed in other States and that some – especially where vaccination was lagging behind – even had to resume measures.



The health pass subject to a 3rd dose?

For the government spokesperson, France is “normally immune to that”. Foreign examples and the very slight recovery show, according to Gabriel Attal, that the government “was right to be cautious”. The opportunity for him to justify the extension of the health pass, discussed at the National Assembly on Tuesday.