Covid: Russia, Ukraine … the fourth wave breaks death records in the East

VIRUS – The epidemic is particularly virulent in Eastern Europe where several countries, from Romania to Russia, have never had so many deaths every day. The vaccination rate is particularly low.
If Western Europe is emerging relatively serene from a fourth wave of the epidemic, the same cannot be said for the east of the continent. Today, several countries are confronted with unprecedented contaminations, but also and above all with an almost never equal number of deaths. Explanations.
18% of Ukrainians first vaccinated
To better represent the situation, new death records due to Covid were broken this Tuesday, October 19 in three countries in Eastern Europe. With 1,015 deaths in 24 hours, Russia is posting its worst record since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago and the official figures are even underestimated for several experts, as the Washington Post reports. Its Ukrainian neighbor also broke its record of April 7 (481 dead) by noting less than 538 deaths linked to the disease in the past 24 hours. Nearby, Romania has also reached a new level by counting 574 new deaths during the last day.
In fact, if the fourth wave of the epidemic hits harder than the previous ones in this region, it is first of all that the variant is more contagious than the original strain. But also and above all that the vaccination rate is low within these populations. For example, only 35.2% of Russians have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, prompting the Kremlin to appeal to citizens. “The position of the citizens of the country must be more responsible. (…) Now, it is time for each of us to show civic sense”, urged his spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.
But neighboring countries are not left out since 18.5% of Ukrainians and 34% of Romanians are first vaccinated, according to data consolidated by Our world in data. Figures far from the European average, which is 74% of the population. In comparison, 75.8% of French people have now received at least a first dose of vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
The choice of reconfinement in Latvia
Elsewhere in the East, contaminations keep on swelling. As in Bulgaria, which diagnosed this Tuesday, October 19, 4979 new patients in 24 hours, the highest daily toll since March 24. And with only 24% of the adult population fully vaccinated, hospitals across the country are inundated with patients: more than 6,200 patients are currently admitted, including 537 in continuing care wards. The Czech Republic has posted the highest number of new cases since April with 2,521 contaminations in the past 24 hours and the 54 deaths that have occurred in the past seven days have already beaten the count for September.
While Poland is witnessing an increase in cases of around 85% in just one week, the Guardian notes, Latvia has chosen to return to strict containment of its inhabitants. From Thursday October 21, the population will again be forced to stay at home until November 15 and banned from going out at night, where a curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. “I apologize to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone”, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins insisted on Monday, October 18 during a press conference. Last week, the record for new cases was broken every day.
