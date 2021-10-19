Covid: Russia, Ukraine … the fourth wave breaks death records in the East

If Western Europe is emerging relatively serene from a fourth wave of the epidemic, the same cannot be said for the east of the continent. Today, several countries are confronted with unprecedented contaminations, but also and above all with an almost never equal number of deaths. Explanations.

To better represent the situation, new death records due to Covid were broken this Tuesday, October 19 in three countries in Eastern Europe. With 1,015 deaths in 24 hours, Russia is posting its worst record since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago and the official figures are even underestimated for several experts, as the Washington Post reports. Its Ukrainian neighbor also broke its record of April 7 (481 dead) by noting less than 538 deaths linked to the disease in the past 24 hours. Nearby, Romania has also reached a new level by counting 574 new deaths during the last day.

In fact, if the fourth wave of the epidemic hits harder than the previous ones in this region, it is first of all that the variant is more contagious than the original strain. But also and above all that the vaccination rate is low within these populations. For example, only 35.2% of Russians have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, prompting the Kremlin to appeal to citizens. “The position of the citizens of the country must be more responsible. (…) Now, it is time for each of us to show civic sense”, urged his spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

But neighboring countries are not left out since 18.5% of Ukrainians and 34% of Romanians are first vaccinated, according to data consolidated by Our world in data. Figures far from the European average, which is 74% of the population. In comparison, 75.8% of French people have now received at least a first dose of vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.