crazy theory claims the game will be announced on November 24, 2021

It could well be that GTA 6 will be officially announced on November 24th. At the origin of this leak, we find a mysterious letter in Red Dead Redemption 2, which is actually a coded message to the co-founder of Rockstar. A theory a little far-fetched therefore, but which is confirmed by several other sources.

The GTA 6 release date is now a redundant internet joke. 8 years after the launch of GTA 5, Rockstar doesn’t seem ready to reveal its long-awaited successor. However, the multiple leaks about him could well crack the studio. This is particularly what happened for the announcement of GTA: The Trilogy, the remaster of the three cult titles of the saga which will arrive in 2022. Now that the company has folded for the latter, fans hope that it The same will be true for GTA 6.

And that is not impossible, because the leaks concerning a possible date of announcement start to follow. The most recent claims that this information is hiding within Red Dead Redemption 2 itself, like the future weapons that will be found in GTA 6. Indeed, it is not uncommon for Rockstar to disseminate clues and easters egg about his other creations in his games. Sam and Dan Houser, the two founders of the studio, even go so far as communicate by interposed letters, therefore findable by motivated – and lucky players.





Rockstar reportedly hid GTA 6 presentation date in Red Dead Redemption 2

The YouTuber Strange Man is thus convinced to have intercepted one of these communications. He claims to have found a letter in Red Dead Redemption 2, written by Dan Houser against his brother Sam. Reading between the lines (with a lot of deep analysis), we discover that Dan Houser asks to postpone the release of GTA 6. However, this famous letter is dated November 24. According to Strange Man, no doubt about it: the next GTA will be announced on November 24.

So, admittedly, this theory is a bit far-fetched and we can only advise you to take it with a grain of salt. Besides the fact that many other leaks concerning the game have been proven to be false, we know that GTA 6 will not be available until 2025. It therefore seems a little surprising that Rockstar decides to confirm the existence of the game. 4 years before release.

But it should still be noted that Strange Man is not the only one betting on this date. On 4chan, an anonymous leaker recently said that GTA 6 will be announced November 23. On Instagram, the ThatsSoBold page also states that an ad is planned for November or December of this year. We are therefore not immune to the theory finally being true.