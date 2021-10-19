“Cristiano is not even in the top 5 players in history”

Cristiano Ronaldo is not always unanimous, the proof. Antonio Cassano was very critical of the Portuguese.

Once again, Antonio Cassano has shown that Cristiano Ronaldo is not among the players he appreciates. On Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel “Bobo TV”, the Italian commented on the recent words of agent Jorge Mendes, who said he considered CR7 the best footballer in history.

“Yes, the best in history after Napoleon Bonaparte,” he quipped. “That’s enough, Mendes! He’s not even in the top 5. Messi, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff and Ronaldo ‘O Fenómeno’ are on another level,” continues Antonio Cassano. Vieri said he agreed with his compatriot, although he said that he “would put Van Basten in place of Johan Cruyff”.





This is not the first time that Cassano has attacked the five-time Ballon d’Or. When the latter was playing for Juventus, he said that “if you sell Cristiano, that makes you 100 million with which you can sign two or three top players. Last year, with Sarri, Juve played the best football of the last few years and he was fired anyway. His problem? Ronaldo! You can’t have a manager who wants to play football with him, and now that’s a drag for Pirlo. He only thinks about his goals and his records, “the Italian was annoyed.