Cutout wedding dress and platform boots: Emma Watson disrupts the codes of the red carpet

In the great red carpet fair, she is one of the discreet. Sunday, the British actress however marked the spirits by wearing an exuberant look signed Harris Reed, the American-British designer in full rise.

She had not performed the red carpet exercise since December 2019. For this comeback in the spotlight, Emma Watson chose the Earthshot Prize event, a brand new prize launched with the support of the Royal Foundation of Prince William and Kate Middleton to reward solutions for the environment. As observers recalled the memory of the Duchess of Cambridge’s first release, a lilac empire dress worn in 2011, the British actress casually sent off the archetypal codes of the red carpet (dress big evening and legs perched on high heels).

Emma Watson seemed to enjoy stepping forward in a pant set. And since we are talking about pants on the red carpet, we remember that the actress is not, in reality, at her first attempt (the Met Gala in 2016). But this time she’s giving it a refreshing stylistic twist with a creation by emerging designer Harris Reed.



Getty Images

A non-gendered romanticism

When you look at it, the outfit, which consists of a sleeveless blouse made from taffeta and silk chiffon and flared black pants enhanced by a pair of black boots with thick rubber soles, underlines its commitments in favor of ethical fashion (the top is made from an old wedding dress, the bottom is from old stock). And is coupled with the praise of an attitude: the affirmation to wear what she wants. Kind of like Harry Styles wearing a one-piece dress Vogue. No wonder, Harris Reed was in charge of clothing (again). The 25-year-old half-English half-American designer has made a name for himself by blurring the boundaries of the genre with his top looks in taffeta, a vintage blouse, a seventies-style striped tuxedo that he describes as responding to the ” non-binary romanticism ”.