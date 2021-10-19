Cyril Hanouna: this funny nickname by which his ex-wife, Emilie calls him

Recently become a heart to take, Cyril Hanouna unveiled the nickname given to him Emilie, his ex-companion, this Monday, October 18 in Touche Pas à Mon Poste.

Yes Cyril Hanouna is used to the affectionate srunom his fans put on him, the one attributed to him by his ex-partner Emilie is nowhere near so tender. In any case, this is what was revealed on Monday, October 18 in the 6 to 7 of Don’t touch My Poste, when the troublemaker of the PAF wanted to call his son Lino live. “Yes HP”, threw Emilie by picking up his phone, before expressing his annoyance when the presenter told him to be on the air. “And people, they don’t ask why am I calling you HP?“, she continued. Before the host takes care of saying more.”My ex with whom we stayed very friends, she calls me HP. That is to say ‘Psychiatric Hospital’.“

A funny nickname which, however, did not surprise the chroniclers of Cyril Hanouna. “She is lucid!”, even retorted Valérie Bénaïm. Sobriquet which indeed proves that the flagship host of C8 has remained on good terms with the one who shared his life after their breakup. So that Emilie don’t hesitate to tease him further. “I kiss you anyway“, said to him Cyril Hanouna. To which she responds: “from afar !” Before giving way to little Lino, 9 years old.

Cyril Hanouna: “I remain single”

A surprising glimpse into the intimate life of Cyril Hanouna, as this one opts for a marble discretion. Remember, the presenter announced himself his breakup with Emilie, the mother of her two children, in Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 15. The end of an 18-year history. Cash, the main concerned has lifted the veil on his past as a seducer, adding to have changed, wanting more than anything to be faithful in love. But, for now, Cyril Hanouna prefers to remain single. “I am in the job“, did he declare, “par respect for the people who were with me, for now really i tell you i stay single… for at least two years. Two years of celibacy.” Statements which aroused the amazement of its chroniclers.

