Danone confirms its targets despite inflation



DANONE CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES DESPITE INFLATION

PARIS (Reuters) – Danone on Tuesday confirmed its financial targets for 2021 despite accelerating inflation and pressure on the supply chain.

The agrifood giant, owner of Evian and Badoit waters and Activia yogurts, is still targeting a return to profitable growth in the second half of the year and a current operating margin generally in line with that of 2020.





“Like our entire industry, and even beyond, we are affected by accelerating inflation,” said Chief Financial Officer Juergen Esser, quoted in a statement.

“Although initially this mainly concerned the cost of raw materials, it has become widespread and now affects our entire supply chain, in many regions of the world. In this context, we are redoubling our efforts in this area. productivity and price initiatives in order to mitigate the impact of this inflation on our performance, ”he added.

In the third quarter, Danone’s sales grew 3.8% like-for-like to 6.158 billion euros.

The revenues of the group’s three divisions increased with an increase of 4.1% for dairy and plant-based products (EDP), 2.9% for specialized nutrition and 4.6% for water.

